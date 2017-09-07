बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जुड़वा 2 का 'ऊंची है बिल्डिंग...' गाना रिलीज, वरुण और जैकलिन की केमिस्ट्री लगी कमाल
{"_id":"59b12e4d4f1c1bee7f8b4abf","slug":"varun-dhawan-upcoming-film-judwaa-2-song-unchi-hain-building-2-release","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e 2 \u0915\u093e '\u090a\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917...' \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 05:39 PM IST
फिल्म जुड़वां 2 के प्रमोशन में एक्टर वरुण धवन
वरुण धवन
की आने वाली फिल्म '
जुड़वा 2
' का गाना 'ऊंची है बिल्डिंग' रिलीज कर दिया गया है। गाने में वरुण धवन और जैकलिन फर्नांडिज की बेहतरी केमिस्ट्री दिखाई गई है।
फिल्म की कहानी है दो जुड़वा भाइयों की जो जन्म के वक्त बिछड़ गए हैं। कैसे ये दो भाई एक-दूसरे से मिलते हैं और कैसे अपने परिवार को बचाते हैं, कुछ इसी के इर्द-गिर्द घूमेगी फिल्म की कहानी।
पढें-
जुड़वा 2 Twitter Reaction: टनाटन है 'चलती है क्या 9 से 12' का रीमेक
सलमान खान और करिश्मा कपूर स्टारर जुड़वा 2 का ये रिमेक सॉन्ग है। लोगों ने न केवल इस फिल्म को बल्कि फिल्म के गानों को खूब पसंद किया था। अब देखना है कि ऊंची है बिल्डिंग...और टन टना टन टन टारा...गानों में सलमान और करिश्मा की जोड़ी के दीवाने हुए दर्शक वरुण और जैकलिन को कितना पसंद करते हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b12fd54f1c1bf97f8b4ba3","slug":"bridal-mehendi-with-pet-dog-face-instead-of-groom-name-or-picture-is-viral-for-good-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b110594f1c1be57f8b4a19","slug":"hilarious-moment-a-shoplifting-seagull-steals-a-bag-of-walkers-crisps-watch-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59b10c234f1c1be97f8b4a7b","slug":"man-stuck-in-own-house-after-courier-company-boy-left-parcel-at-wrong-place","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0942\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b106514f1c1be37f8b4a3e","slug":"if-you-don-t-have-enough-food-than-you-will-suffer-from-these-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"59b11ed84f1c1be27f8b4a06","slug":"these-five-things-of-your-kitchen-will-make-you-more-beautiful","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59accbb34f1c1b07278b5055","slug":"aamir-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-star-upcoming-film-salute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acd3ac4f1c1b0e278b509e","slug":"sussanne-khan-tweet-for-ex-husband-hritik-roshan-after-the-allegations-by-kangana-ranaut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!