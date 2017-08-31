बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर वरुण ने रिलीज किया 'सुनो बप्पा' गाना
"गणपति बप्पा मोरया' गाना
वरुण धवन
की मच अवेटेड फिल्म '
जुड़वा 2
' का गाना 'चलती है क्या 9 से 12' चार्ट बस्टर्स पर नंबर वन पर चल रहा है। अब मेकर्स ने
फिल्म
से एक और गाना 'सुनो गणपति बप्पा मोरया' रिलीज कर दिया है।
पढ़ें: जैकलीन से बदतमीजी पर बिफरे वरुण धवन, फैन को स्टेज से भगाया!
ये गाना गणपति बप्पा को समर्पित है और इसलिए इसे खास गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर रिलीज किया गया है। इस गाने में वरुण बप्पा से लड़कियों की शिकायत लगा रहे हैं कि लड़कियां उन्हें बेहद परेशान करती हैं। गाने को दानिश साबरी ने गाया है और साजिद-वाजिद ने गाने को कंपोज किया है।
VIDEO
फिल्म की कहानी है दो जुड़वा भाइयों की जो जन्म के वक्त बिछड़ गए हैं। कैसे ये दो भाई एक-दूसरे से मिलते हैं और कैसे अपने परिवार को बचाते हैं, कुछ इसी के इर्द-गिर्द घूमेगी फिल्म की कहानी। इस फिल्म में वरुण के साथ जैकलीन फर्नांडिस और तापसी पन्नू मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।
पढ़ें: 50 लाख लोगों ने देखा 'जुड़वा 2' का ट्रेलर, कहा- 'सलमान को टक्कर नहीं दे सकते वरुण'
फिल्म का निर्देशन डेविड धवन ने किया है। साल 1997 में आई सलमान खान की जुड़वा को भी डेविड ने ही डायरेक्ट किया था। 29 सितंबर को रिलीज हो रही है।
स्पॉटलाइट
