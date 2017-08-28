Download App
kavya kavya

'टाइगर जिंदा है' में होगा जबरदस्त एक्शन, ये तस्वीर कर रही बयां

कुशमिता राणा

Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:35 PM IST
thousand rounds of blank ammunition will be fired in salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai

सलमान खान

सलमान खान की आने वाली फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' में जबरदस्त एक्शन होने वाला है, ये बयां कर रही है हाल ही में सेट से आई ये तस्वीर। इस फोटो में बड़ी मात्रा में गोला-बारूद नजर आ रहा है। 
इतने गोला-बारूद को एक साथ देखते हुए कोई भी अंदाजा लगा सकता है कि फिल्म में धुआंधार रोमांच और एक्शन होगा। अब फिल्म सलमान खान की हो तो उससे एक्शन और रोमांस की उम्मीद करना तो बनता ही है। 



ये फिल्म इसलिए भी खास हो ने वाली है क्योंकि इसमें सलमान खान के साथ एक बार फिर कैटरीना कैफ दिखाई देंगी। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म क्रिसमस पर रिलीज होगी। फिलहाल फिल्म की शूटिंग की जा रही है। 

पढ़ें- सलमान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड को है उनसे ये उम्मीद, क्या करेंगे पूरी

आपको बता दें कि फिल्म की शूटिंग भारत से अलग कई देशों में की जा रही है। फिल्म के सेट से पहले भी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आए हैं। अब देखना ये होगा कि सलमान-कैटरीना की ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कितना धमाल मचा पाती है। 
