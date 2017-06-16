बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
"आपा याद रहेगा ना, नाम याद रखने की जरूरत नहीं!"
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 07:04 PM IST
हसीना पारकर
श्रद्धा कपूर स्टारर फिल्म हसीना पारकर का टीजर इसके निर्माताओं ने ठीक उस दिन रिलीज कर दिया है, जिस दिन मुंबई धमाकों के लिए टाडा कोर्ट ने अबु सलेम समेत छह लोगों को दोषी करार दिया। हसीना पारकर मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकवादी दाऊद इब्राहिम की बहन की जीवन पर बनी फिल्म है। हसीना की मुंबई में काफी दहशत रही है और लोग उसे आपा के नाम से बुलाते रहे हैं।
