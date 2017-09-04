बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंगना ने लगाए आरोप तो भड़कीं सुजैन, कहा- 'मुझे ऋतिक पर पूरा भरोसा'
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:53 AM IST
ऋतिक रोशन और सुजैन खान
PC: Twitter/ Sussanne Khan
बॉलीवुड
में इन दिनों शादी तोड़ने बाद एक्स के साथ स्पॉटलाइट में रहने का चलन सा बन गया है। कुछ ऐसा ही इन दिनों हो रहा है
ऋतिक रोशन
और
सुजैन खान
के साथ। दरअसल, हाल ही में कंगना रनौत 'आप की अदालत' में इंटरव्यू दिया था जिसमें उनकी बेबाकी के काफी चर्चे हैं।
इस इंटरव्यू के बाद कंगाना के आरोपों से ऋतिक की इमेज पर काफी सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। जिस वजह से एक्स हजबैंड के बचाव में आई है सुजैन खान। सोसल मीडिया पर खुलकर ऋतिक का साथ निभा रही है सुजैन खान।
सुजैन ने सोसल मीडिया पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए ऋतिक का सपोर्ट किया है। उन्होंने ऋतिक के साथ अपना एक प्यारा सा फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा है, 'किसी भी आरोप और साजिश में इतनी शक्ति नहीं है कि वो एक अच्छी आत्मा पर विजय पा सके'।
पढ़ें- इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन
मतलब तो साफ ही है कि भले ही कंगना ने ऋतिक पर कितने भी आरोप मंडे हो लेकिन सुजैन को तो आप भी ऋतिक पर पूरा भरोसा हैं। आपको बता दें कि साल 2014 में ऋतिक और सुजैन ने अपनी शादी तोड़ते हुए तलाक ले लिया था।
तलाक का असर वो अपने बच्चों पर नहीं पड़ने देना चाहते जिसके लिए अक्सर वो बच्चों के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंट करते नजर आते हैं। खैर ऋतिक के लेकर सुजैन का रवैया साफ करता है कि वो अपने रिश्ते को हर संबव कोशिश कर बचाना चाहती हैं।
