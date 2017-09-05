Download App
साफ झलक रही थी सुनील शेट्टी की उम्र, फैन ने बनाया वीडियो तो...

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:38 PM IST
sunil shetty asked bodyguard to delete the video from the fans phone

सुनील शेट्टी

सेलेब्रिटी को देखते ही फैंस इतने उत्साहित हो जाते हैं कि उन्हें कैमरे में कैद करने का हर संभव प्रयास करते हैं। सेलेब्रिटी के साथ सेल्फी लेना, कहीं देखते ही उनका वीडियो बनाना, उनसे हाथ मिलाना, कुछ ऐसा ही करना चाहते हैं फैंस अपने चहेते स्टार्स के साथ। 
शायद कभी-कभी सेलेब्रिटी इस बात को समझ नहीं पाते और या तो फैंस पर भड़क जाते हैं या फिर उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा करते हैं जिससे फैंस बुरा मान जाते हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही हाल ही में सुनील शेट्टी के साथ हुआ। 

दरअसल, सुनील कहीं जा रहे थे उन्हें देख कर उनका एक फैन इतना एक्साइटेड हो गया कि उनका वीडियो बनाने लगा। जो सुनील शेट्टी को नागवार गुजरा। इस पर सुनील शेट्टी ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड से कहकर उस शख्स से फोन से वीडियो ही डिलीट करा डाला। 

बताया जा रहा है कि सुनील शेट्टी ने घर के ही कपड़े पहने हुए थे और उनकी 50 साल से ज्यादा उम्र भी साफ झलक रही थी जिस वजह से वो अपने आप को कैमरे से बचाना चाहते थे। 
Browse By Tags

sunil shetty bollywod entertainment

