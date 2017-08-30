Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

स्मृति ईरानी ने भी देख ली 'बरेली की बर्फी', ट्वीट कर दिया रीव्यू

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:38 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
smriti irani watched ayushmann khurrana and kriti sanon starrer barielly ki barfi

बरेली की बर्फी

आयुष्मान खुराना, कृति सेनन और राजकुमार राव की हालिया रिलीज हुई 'बरेली की बर्फी' का स्वाद दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आया। फिल्म को देखने के बाद महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने तारीफ की थी और अब सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने फिल्म देखी है। 
स्मृति ईरानी को ये फिल्म काफी पसंद आई है। फिल्म देखने के बाद स्मृति ईरानी मे सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट किया, 'अश्विनी अय्यर को बधाई। पूरी टीम, खासकर राजकुमार राव और बिट्टी के माता-पिता का उम्दा काम..बेहतरीन संवाद।' 

ये फिल्म कॉमेडी और रोमांस से लबरेज है। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले अमिताभ बच्चन भी इस फिल्म में कलाकारों के शानदार अभिनय की तारीफ कर चुके हैं। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने बाद में फिल्म के कलाकार राजकुमार राव और कृति सेनन की तारीफ करते हुए गुलदस्ते के साथ हाथ से लिखा एक नोट भी भेजा था। 

पढ़ें- जेट प्लेन से चलते हैं गुरमीत राम रहीम, लाइफस्टाल ऐसा कि राजा-महाराजाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दें

फिल्म में कृति सेनन ने बिट्टी का किरदान निभाया है। कृति ने अमिताभ बच्चन का शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा 'यह अपने आप में मील का पत्थर महसूस होता है। आप हमारी प्रेरणा रहे हैं। आपका बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद सर। इसने वास्तव में मेरा दिन बना दिया।'  वहीं राजकुमार राव ने महानाक का ट्वीट के जरिए शुक्रिया किया।
 



सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

barielly ki barfi smriti irani ayushmann khurrana kriti sanon More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

मिलिए पापा गुरमीत राम रहीम की एंजेल हनीप्रीत इंसा से

meet honeypreet insan daughter of gurmeet ram rahim singh
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

धुआंधार कमाई कर 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज' बनी 'प्रॉफिटबाज', जानें कलेक्शन

nawazuddin siddique babumoshai bandookbaaz box office collection turns it into babumoshai profitbaaz
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को जैसे ही सजा मिली, शाहरुख खान ने कर दिया ये काम!

Shah Rukh Khan Is Extremely Happy After CBI Court Sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim 20 Years In Jail
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मीका ने किया राम रहीम का सपोर्ट, इस सिंगर ने जमकर लगाई फटकार

Singer Sona Mohapatra Takes A Dig At Mika Singh Tweet In Which He Supported Gurmeet Ram Rahim
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बॉलीवुड के इस खान का दावा, नहीं होगी रणवीर और दीपिका की शादी

krk give controversial statement that ranveer singh and deepika padukone will never marry each other
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गुरमीत राम रहीम के बारे में ये कहना है 'मिसेज फनीबोन' ट्विंकल खन्ना का

This all Twinkle Khanna has to say about Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!