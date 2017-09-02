Download App
'सिमरन' का 'सिंगल रहने दे' गाना रिलीज, कंगना बता रही हैं खुश रहने के राज!

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 03:35 PM IST
Single Rehne De Video Song, Simran, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin-Jigar, Hansal Mehta

Still from Single Rahne dePC: T series

बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत की आने वाली फिल्म 'सिमरन' का नया गाना 'सिंगल रहने दे' रिलीज हो गया है। इस गाने की रिलीजिंग के दौरान खुद कंगना रनौत भी मौजूद रहीं। इस गाने के कंपोजर सचिन-जिगर की जोड़ी है।
'सिंगल रहने दे' गाना सिंगल लोगों के लिए सौगात की तरह है। वो कम से कम ये तो बता सकते हैं कि सिंगल रहने के क्या फायदे हैं। ये अलग बात है कि उनपर सिंगल होने का टैग हटाने के लिए जबरदस्त दबाव पड़ता रहता है। इस गाने को गाया है शलमली खोलगडे ने। शलमली अपनी आवाज का जादू 'लुटेरे' फिल्म के गाने 'हवा के झोके' में भी बिखेर चुकी हैं, जो लोगों को काफी पसंद आया था। गाने में दिव्या कुमार की भी आवाज है।

कंगना रनौत की 'सिमरन' का नया गाना 'पिंजरा' रिलीज



'सिमरन' फिल्म के डायरेक्टर हंसल मेहता हैं। 'सिंगल रहने दे' गाने के बोल वायु, शैलेश सिंह और अमित अग्रवाल ने लिखे हैं। कुल मिलाकर ये गाना सिंगल लोगों को बेहद पसंद आने वाला है।
