kavya kavya

हसीना पारकर का 'बंटाई' सॉन्ग रिलीज, दिखा धाकड़ मुंबइया स्टाइल

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:38 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor and Sidhhant Kapoor starrer Haseena parkars bantai song release

haseena parker

बॉलीवुड में मुंबइया भाई के स्टाइल का एक और गाना रिलीज हो गया है। ये गाना है श्रद्धा कपूर और सिद्धांत कपूर स्टारर हसीना पारकर का। फिल्म का ‘बंटई...बंटई क्या मंगता...’ गाना रिलीज हो चुका है। इस गाने का स्टाइल काफी कुछ ‘ए शूटआउट लोखंडवाला’ के ‘अय गनपत...’  की तरह है। इस गाने के बोल ही नहीं सीन्स भी बेहद धाकड़ और मुंबइया स्टाइल में है।

 
फिल्म मुंबई के डॉन दाउद इब्राहिम और उसकी कुख्यात बहन हसीना पारकर पर बनाई गई है। ये शायद पहली फिल्म है जिसमें दो असली भाई बहन फिल्म में भी भाई बहन का कैरेक्टर निभाएंगे। हसीना पारकर 22 सितंबर को रिलीज होनी है।
