टुकुर-टुकुर ये क्या देख रहीं मीशा, पापा शाहिद के फैंस ने शेयर की फोटो

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:22 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput daughter Misha cutting her FIRST BIRTHDAY cake

shahid kapoor

बॉलीवुड स्टार शाहिद कपूर की बेटी मीशा 26 अगस्त को एक साल की हो गई हैं। पापा शाहिद की ये नन्हीं परी सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी फेमस है। बात मीशा से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट फोटो की हो या उनकी शॉपिंग की, मीशा के फैंस उनकी हर खबर को लेकर अपडेट रहना चाहते हैं।
लंबे समय से मीशा के फैंस उनके पहले बर्थडे की फोटोज का इंतजार कर रहे थे। बता दें मीशा के जन्मदिन को शाहिद कपूर और मीरा राजपूत के कुछ खास दोस्तों और परिवार वालों के बीच ही मनाया गया था।

हालांकि नन्हीं मीशा के फैंस उनके जन्मदिन की फोटो को देखने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। उनका ये इंतजार शाहिद कपूर के एक फैंस क्लब पूरा कर दिया है। हाल ही में शाहिद के फैंस क्लब ने मीशा के जन्मदिन की कुछ फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। इन फोटोज में मीशा बेहद क्यूट लग रही हैं।
 

 
     
