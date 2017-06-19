आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शाहरुख ने गौरी संग ली सेल्फी, फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:21 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Selfie With Wife Gauri Khan, Photo Gone Viral On The Internet

शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान

शाहरुख खान और गौरी खान का रोमांस किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं है। बॉलीवुड के इस पावर कपल की एक सेल्फी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है।
गौरी ने हाल ही में अपना पहला रेस्टोरेंट 'अर्थ' डिजाइन किया। इस खुशी के मौके पर उनका पूरा परिवार उनके साथ था। सभी की नजरें भले सुहाना पर थीं लेकिन उनकी मम्मी गौरी भी कोई कम खूबसूरत नहीं लग रही थीं। गौरी और शाहरुख ने साथ में एक सेल्फी ली है जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई है। शाहरुख के एक फैन पेज ने ये तस्वीर शेयर किया है।
 

फिल्मों की बात करें तो शाहरुख जल्द ही अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' में नजर आएंगे। इम्तियाज अली की ये फिल्म 4 अगस्त को रिलीज होगी। इसके बाद शाहरुख आनंद एल राय की फिल्म में कैटरीना और अनुष्का के साथ दिखेंगे।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahrukh khan gauri khan entertainment news bollywood news in hindi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

दीपिका के सैकड़ों टॉप के बराबर है सुहाना की इस ड्रेस की कीमत, एक ही पल में बना दिया स्टार

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Suhana Khan dress costs more than deepika padukone 100 top

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : आज 3 बजे तक जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 will be declared today after 3pm check here

भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी की बेटियों को मेंहदी लगाती हैं वीना, फीस सुनकर नहीं होगा भरोसा

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
veena nagda is bollywood mehandi queen, rekha madhuri dixit dimple kapadia is her clients

छाछ और नारियल पानी के शौकीन हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, जानिए फिटनेस का राज

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know about the lifestyle of NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Read

ममता कुलकर्णीः गलती तो अब की है, माफी तो बहुत पहले मांग चुकी हैं!

mamta kulkarni Drug Case, Old Song Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna Goes Viral
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

राब्ता' को 'बहन होगी तेरी' ने दी पटखनी, जानें कलेक्शन

weekend collection of rabta and behen hogi teri
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

फिर जोड़ी बनाएंगे सलमान और डेजी, इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे साथ

'Tubelight' Actor Salman Khan To Reunite With Daisy Shah For Remo D'souza Next Film
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

बैकलेस ड्रेस पहन मलाइका अरोड़ा ने ढाया कहर, बिग बी की बेटी के साथ शेयर की फोटो

malaika arora shares a back less photo with shweta nanda from karan johar birthday party
  • रविवार, 28 मई 2017
  • +

'बाहुबली 2' को टक्कर देगी शाहरुख खान की ये फिल्म

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film 'Devdas' To Be Release In 3D, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Madhuri
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

'बैंक चोर' टाइटल से सेंसर बोर्ड नाखुश, बदल सकता है नाम

Censor Board Unhappy With Bank 'Chor Title', Told Makers To Change It
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना