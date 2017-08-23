आपका शहर Close

बर्थडे डे पार्टी से पहले मलाइका ने दोस्तों संग कुछ यूं सेलिब्रेट किया अपना जन्मदिन

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:28 PM IST
Sexy Malaika Arora goes on a LUNCH DATE with Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora

बॉलीवुड की धड़कन मलाइका अरोड़ा मंगलवार को करिश्मा कपूर और बहन अमृता अरोड़ा के साथ मुंबई के एक रेस्टोरेंट में मस्ती करती हुई दिखाई दी। इस दौरान बॉलीवुड की ये तीनों खूबसूरत हसीनाएं बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही थीं। मलाइका आज 43 साल की हो गई हैं। अपने बर्थडे से एक दिन पहले अपनी खुशियां अपने दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट करने वो इस लंच डेट पर आई हुई थीं।

पढ़ें- B'Day Spl: इस मामले में सभी हीरोइनों को मात देती हैं मलाइका

