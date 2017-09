1 year of prep and the day is almost here when we start filming. Every new film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Cant wait for this one to start unravelling.. shoot begins 5 th sept.. #jaibholenath #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #saraalikhan @sushantsinghrajput @iprernaarora @kriarj @pragyadav @guyintheskypictures #shiva

