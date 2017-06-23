Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan 4 wonderful performance as an actor in #tubelight I witnessed last eve.U rock again pic.twitter.com/IxTWfrizuo — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 23, 2017

Saw #Tubelight..awesome movie @BeingSalmanKhan at his cutest best..@kabirkhankk u hv done it yet again!!!loved it...all d best to d team!! — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 22, 2017

It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than @kabirkhankk. Proud of you brother 🙌 #Tubelight — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 22, 2017

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ur eyes speak like no one else, d range of emotions that you #MatinReyTangu make movie @TubelightKiEid so beautiful 🤗 pic.twitter.com/SgE4T64Ey0 — Shweta Rohira (@ShwetaRohira) June 22, 2017

डायरेक्टर सुभाष घई ने ट्वीट कर सलमान को उनकी परफॉर्मेंस के लिए बधाई दी।वहीं मनीष पॉल ने भी ट्यूबलाइट की तारीफ के पुल बांधे।एक्ट्रेस नेहा धूपिया ने लिखा, 'कैसे कबीर खान इतनी कठिन फिल्मों को आसान बना देते हैं।'गौरव कपूर भी ट्वीट करने से पीछे नहीं रहे। उन्होंने लिखा कि फिल्म देखकर आंसू निकल आए। इसे कबीर खान से बेहतर कोई नहीं बना सकता। आप पर गर्व है भाई।सलमान की राखी बहन श्वेता रोहिरा ने लिखा कि भाई आपकी आंखे बोलती हैं। आपने और मतिन ने जो भावनाएं लोगों में जगाई वो बहुत सुंदर है।वहीं ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरन आदर्श ने लिखा, रिव्यू के लिए एक शब्द, ट्यूबलाईट: निराशाजनक।