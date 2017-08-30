बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'टाइगर जिंदा है' के सेट से सामने आई सलमान की एक और तस्वीर
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:23 AM IST
सलमान खान
इन दिनों अपनी अगली फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग में काफी व्यस्त हैं। ये फिल्म साल 2012 में आई सलमान खान और
कैटरीना कैफ
स्टारर ‘एक था टाइगर’ का सीक्वल है।
बता दें सलमान खान की पहली फिल्म को कबीर खान ने डायरेक्ट किया था जबकि इस बार फिल्म के सीक्वल को अली अब्बास ज़फर डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं।
हाल ही में अली अब्बास जफर ने फिल्म के सेट से सलमान खान की एक तस्वीर को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया हैं। इस तस्वीर में सलमान खान एक कार में बैठे हुए हैं। इस फोटो में कार के रियर व्यू मिरर में सलमान खान की सिर्फ आंखें नज़र आ रही हैं।
फिल्म के डायरेक्टर ने सलमान खान की इस तस्वीर को ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए फोटो का कैप्शन दिया है। “For#your#eyes#only @tigerzindahai.”
इस फिल्म को क्रिसमस के मौके पर रिलीज़ किया जाएगा।
