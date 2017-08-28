बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'जुडवा 2' के बाद सलमान वरुण को लेकर देख रहे ये सपना
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:46 PM IST
salman khan
वरुण धवन
की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म ‘
जुडवा 2
’ का ट्रेलर कुछ दिन पहले ही रिलीज किया गया है। यह फिल्म साल 1997 में आई
सलमान खान
की सुपरहिट फिल्म ‘जुडवा 2’ की रीमेक है। इस फिल्म में सलमान की तरह वरूण भी डबल रोल में नजर आने वाले हैं।
खबरों की मानें तो अपनी फिल्म के सीक्वल का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सलमान वरुण से इतने इम्प्रेस हो गए हैं कि उन्हें लेकर वो एक नया सपना देखने लग गए हैं। सलमान के करियर के लिए मिल का पत्थर साबित होने वाली उनकी फिल्म 'लव' के सीक्वल में बॉलीवुड के दंबग सलमान वरुण को देखना चाहते हैं।
पढ़ें- शॉपिंग पर निकली शाहिद की बेटी मीशा, उनका स्टाल देख हंस पड़ेंगे
खबरों की मानें तो सलमान का मानना है कि उनकी फिल्म 'लव' वाकई में काफी अच्छी फिल्म थी। वो कहते हैं , 'मुझे लगता है वरुण इस फिल्म के लिए एक परफेक्ट चॉइस होंगे। यह फिल्म आज बनती हैं तो एक बार फिर से के दिल को छू लेगी'।
बता दें सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘जुडवा 2’ के रीमेक को साजिद नाडियादवाला बना रहे हैं जबकि इसका निर्देशन वरुण के पिता डेविड धवन ने किया है। वरूण की इस फिल्म के बारे में कहा जाता है कि इसका ट्रेलर रिलीज करने से पहले सलमान से भी राय ली गई थी । जिसके बाद कई सुझावों को अपनाकर इसके ट्रेलर को रिलीज कर दिया गया ।
