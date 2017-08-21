बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: रितेश देशमुख ने अमेरिका में देखा सूर्यग्रहण का अद्भुत नजारा
{"_id":"599b9d074f1c1b4a198b4a8b","slug":"riteish-deshmukh-witnessed-solar-eclipse-2017-in-america-share-pictures-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 08:29 AM IST
रितेश देशमुख
100 सालों बाद कल ऐसा अवसर आया जब अमेरिकी महाद्वीप में पूर्ण
सूर्यग्रहण
दिखाई दिया। इस खास खगोलीय घटना को अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने पूरी दुनिया के लिए लाइव प्रसारण किया।
बॉलीवुड
एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने भी इस खास मौके को अपनी नजरों में कैद किया। रितेश देशमुख इस वक्त अमेरिका में हैं और वहां उन्होंने सूर्यग्रहण का दीदार किया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599bf54f4f1c1b675e8b4a7f","slug":"shah-rukh-kajol-cute-son-from-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham-is-now-a-hottie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e', \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf1da4f1c1b60338b4e90","slug":"triple-talaq-by-kamal-amrohi-to-meena-kumari-ruined-her-life-triple-talaq-supreme-court-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd68a4f1c1b946e8b49d3","slug":"telugu-superstar-allu-arjun-unknown-facts-fees-and-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd2274f1c1b91788b49b5","slug":"these-are-the-best-dance-exercise-trends-which-easily-beat-going-to-the-gym","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0932\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599c16ec4f1c1b675e8b4cf2","slug":"paresh-rawal-and-rishi-kapoor-starrer-patel-ki-punjabi-shaadi-trailer-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u091f\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599c00644f1c1b930a8b4d6f","slug":"taimur-ali-khan-makes-a-debut-on-mommy-kareena-kapoor-khan-set","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599beacf4f1c1b60338b4da6","slug":"box-office-collection-of-ayushmann-khurrana-and-kriti-sanon-starrer-barielly-ki-barfi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0916\u093e '\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599c02d74f1c1b810d8b4d5e","slug":"anupam-kher-welcomes-the-historic-verdict-of-supreme-court-against-triple-talaq","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u092e \u0916\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf5c94f1c1b91788b4c65","slug":"soha-ali-khan-posts-baby-bump-photo-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599ad9124f1c1be67f8b48df","slug":"farah-khan-says-do-a-dna-test-for-bhawna-pandey","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, 'DNA \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0913'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!