महिला प्रधान फिल्में उस समय की, जब लोग भागते थे: ऋषि कपूर
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:48 PM IST
ऋषि कपूर
बॉलीवुड के
चिंटू यानि ऋषि कपूर
ने कहा है कि उन्होंने महिला प्रधान फिल्मों में हमेशा से काम किया है। उस समय भी, जब कोई एक्टर ऐसी फिल्मों से अपना नाम नहीं जोड़ना चाहता था। कि कहीं हीरोइन का रोल उसपर भारी न पड़ जाए।
ऋषि कपूर ने कहा कि उन्होंने हमेशा सही बातों को उठाया है। और उस समय 'प्रेमरोग' और 'दामिनी' जैसे फिल्में की। जब ऐसी फिल्मों और रोल से बड़े एक्टर भागते थे।
पंजाबी-गुजराती सगाई का गाना रिलीज, खडूस परेश रावल-ऋषि कपूर ने भी जमकर लगाए ठुमके
ऋषि कपूर की अगली फिल्म '
पटेल की पंजाबी शादी
' जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। इस फिल्म में वो एक मस्त पंजाबी व्यक्ति की भूमिका में हैं, जिनके बेटे को गुजराती लड़की से प्यार हो जाता है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ परेश रावल भी हैं। दोनों करीब 20 सालों के बाद स्क्रीन शेयर कर रहे हैं।
