काजल को जन्मदिन पर मिला अनोखा तोहफा, जानें किसने दिया
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:01 PM IST
अभिनेता
राणा दग्गुबाती
ने
काजल अग्रवाल
को उनके बर्थडे की बधाई देते हुए उनेक साथ काम करने को गर्व की बात बताया है। आने वाली तेलुगू राजनीतिक ड्रामा फिल्म 'नेने राजू, नेने मंत्री' में दोनों साथ नजर आने वाले है। राणा दग्गुबाती ने ट्वीट किया, "सिनेमा में आपके 10 वर्ष पूरे होने और 50 फिल्मों के सफर पर पहुंचने पर बधाई काजल अग्रवाल।
आपके साथ काम करना गर्व और सम्मान की बात।" आपको बता दें कि ये काजल की 50वीं फिल्म है। इस फिल्म को तेजा डायरेक्ट कर रहे है। काजल एक दशक बाद अपने गुरु तेजा के साथ दोबारा काम करने को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। काजल के बर्थडे पर फिल्म का टीजर रिलीज किया गया है। जिसे राणा दुग्गुबती ने ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया है।
यह फिल्म तमिल के अलावा हिंदी और मलयालम भाषा में भी एक साथ रिलीज होगी। 'नेने राजू, नेने मंत्री' को सुरेश दग्गुबाती, एसीएच भारत चौधरी और वी. किरण रेड्डी द्वारा प्रोड्यूस किया गया है। इसमें कैथरीन ट्रेसा, नवदीप और आशुतोष राणा भी प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं।
