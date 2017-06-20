आपका शहर Close

काजल को जन्मदिन पर मिला अनोखा तोहफा, जानें किसने दिया

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:01 PM IST
rana duggubati celebrates kajal agarwal birthday with nene raju nene mantri
अभिनेता राणा दग्गुबाती ने काजल अग्रवाल को उनके बर्थडे की बधाई देते हुए उनेक साथ काम करने को गर्व की बात बताया है। आने वाली तेलुगू राजनीतिक ड्रामा फिल्म 'नेने राजू, नेने मंत्री' में दोनों साथ नजर आने वाले है। राणा दग्गुबाती ने ट्वीट किया, "सिनेमा में आपके 10 वर्ष पूरे होने और 50 फिल्मों के सफर पर पहुंचने पर बधाई काजल अग्रवाल। 
आपके साथ काम करना गर्व और सम्मान की बात।" आपको बता दें कि ये काजल की 50वीं फिल्म है। इस फिल्म को तेजा डायरेक्ट कर रहे है। काजल एक दशक बाद अपने गुरु तेजा के साथ दोबारा काम करने को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। काजल के बर्थडे पर फिल्म का टीजर रिलीज किया गया है। जिसे राणा दुग्गुबती ने ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया है। 
 



यह फिल्म तमिल के अलावा हिंदी और मलयालम भाषा में भी एक साथ रिलीज होगी। 'नेने राजू, नेने मंत्री' को सुरेश दग्गुबाती, एसीएच भारत चौधरी और वी. किरण रेड्डी द्वारा प्रोड्यूस किया गया है। इसमें कैथरीन ट्रेसा, नवदीप और आशुतोष राणा भी प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं।
