न अनिल न माधवन, ये हीरो करेगा 'फन्ने खां' में ऐश्वर्या संग रोमांस

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:09 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan instead anil kapoor and r madhvan

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन

एश्वर्या राय की खबरों से एक बार फिर फिल्मी गलियारा गुलजार है। मामला है उनकी आने वाली फिल्म 'फन्ने खां' के लिए लीड किरदार में कौन सा एक्टर नजर आएगा। इस किरदार के लिए कई एक्टर्स के नाम सामने आ चुके हैं और अब एक बार फिर से नया नाम सामने आ रहा है। 
बताया जा रहा है फिल्म का ये किरदार राजकुमार राव की झोली में आ गया है। इससे पहले बताया जा रहा था कि 'फन्ने खां' में एक बार फिर से ऐश अनिल कपूर के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आने वाली हैं।

 पढ़ें- महल में रहती और हीरों के बाथ टब में नहाती है ये सिंगर, कमाई आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा

उसके बाद इन अटकलों पर विराम लगते हुए सामने आया कि फिल्म में लीड रोल आर माधवन का होगा और अब एक बार फिर से इस फिल्म के लिए नया नाम सामने आया है राजकुमार राव का। 

कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बताया जा रहा है कि राजकुमार राव के नाम पर मोकर्स ने ठप्पा लगा दिया है। मतलब साफ है पहली बार ऐश्वर्या राजकुमार के साथ फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं।
