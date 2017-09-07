बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब घुटनों के बल घंटों नाचते रहे थे राजकपूर, जानें क्यों
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 04:02 PM IST
राज कपूर
PC: getty
बॉलीवुड में त्रिमूर्ति के नाम से मशहूर दिलीप कुमार, देवानंद और राजकपूर की दोस्ती के कई किस्से मशहूर हैं। दोस्ती की खातिर राजकपूर मुंबई से चेन्नई दौड़े आए थे और सालों पहले किया अपना वादा भी बिना किसी की परवाह किए निभाया था।
ये वादा था कि दिलीप कुमार की शादी के वक्त राजकपूर कहीं भी रहेंगे वह जरूर पहुंचेंगे। इससे भी मजेदार उनका दूसरा वादा था कि वह दिलीप कुमार की शादी में घुटनों के बल नाचेंगे।
बस क्या था दिलीप कुमार की शादी तय हो गई। शादी का दिन भी आ गया। राजकपूर को जैसे ही ये पता चला उन्होंने फौरन शादी के दिन की टिकट करा ली। उन दिनों दिलीप कुमार मुंबई में नहीं बल्कि चेन्नई में रहते थे।
शादी में पहुंचने के वादे के साथ ही राजकपूर ने अपना दूसरा वादा भी निभाया। शायरा बानो के घर से काफी दूर से पैदल आ रही बारात में राजकपूर तब तक घुटनों के बल नाचते रहे जब तक कि बारात दरवाजे पर नहीं पहुंच गई।
ये सब दिलीप कुमार की बहन दूर खड़ी देख रहीं थीं और उनकी हंसी रोके नहीं रुक रही थी। दिलीप कुमार की शादी 44 साल की उम्र में हुई थी। उन्होंने खुद से 22 साल छोटी शायरा बानों से शादी की थी।
