पहलाज निहलानी की फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं राय लक्ष्मी
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 04:35 PM IST
अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान फिल्मों में काट-छांट करके सु्र्ख़ियां बटोरने वाले सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष रहे पहलाज निहलानी एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। पहलाज इस बार किसी फिल्म के सीन को काटने के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपनी आने वाली फ़िल्म 'जूली 2' की वजह से सुर्खियां बटोर रहे हैं। बता दें कि पहलाज निहलानी इन दिनो फिल्म 'जुली' के सीक्वल 'जुली 2' के डिस्ट्रिब्यूटर बन गए है।
फिल्म 'जब हैरी मैट सेज़ल' के प्रोमो में 'इंटरकोर्स' शब्द के इस्तेमाल पर आपत्ति जताने वाले निहलानी खुद एक बोल्ड फिल्म 'जूली 2' लेकर आ रहे हैं। उनके प्रोडक्शन में बनने वाली इस फ़िल्म का टीजर आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है।
दीपक शिवदसानी के डायरेक्शन में बनने वाली फ़िल्म 'जूली 2' का पहला लुक भी काफी बोल्ड था। बता दें इस फिल्म को 6 अक्टूबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा। इस फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका निभाने वाली राय लक्ष्मी ने काफी बोल्ड सीन दिए हैं।
अपनी फिल्म को लेकर पहलाज ने एक बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वो CBFC का इस्तेमाल अपने फायदे के लिए नहीं करेंगे। उनका कहना है कि सीबीएफसी का जो भी निर्णय होगा उसे वो स्वीकार कर लेंगे।
राय लक्ष्मी ट्वीटर पर समय-समय पर फ़िल्म से जुड़ी कई फोटोज भी शेयर करती रहती हैं। बता दें यह फिल्म नेहा धूपिया की फिल्म 'जूली' की ही सीक्वल है।
