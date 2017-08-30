बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'जूली 2' का टीजर रिलीज, साउथ की इस हीरोइन ने जमकर दिए बोल्ड सीन
{"_id":"59a63ea44f1c1b0b278b46be","slug":"raai-laxmi-starrer-film-julie-2-teaser-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0942\u0932\u0940 2' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:05 AM IST
जूली 2
PC: youtube
दीपक शिवदासानी की आने वाली फिल्म 'जूली 2' का टीजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। ये फिल्म साल 2004 में आई 'जूली' का सीक्वल है। इस फिल्म में साउथ की एक्ट्रेस राय लक्ष्मी अहम रोल में नजर में आने वाली हैं।
फिल्म का टीजर बेहद बोल्ड है हालांकि टीजर में हीरोइन का चेहरा छुपाया गया है लेकिन फिल्म में होने वाले रोमांच का अंदाजा टीजर से ही लगाया जा सकता है। इसके साथ ही बैकग्राउंड में एक गाना सुनाई दे रहा है।
पढ़ें- पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश
बैग्राउंड में डाला गया 'ओ जूली' जो फिल्म का टाइटल ट्रैक भी हो सकता है। टीजर को देखने के बाद से कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि ये सीक्वल भी पहले आई 'जूली' की तरह ही काफी बोल्ड होने वाली है।
कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बताया जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म के लिए उन्होंने 11 किलो वजन घटाया, लेकिन बाद में उन्हें इसके लिए वजन बढ़ाना भी पड़ा।
