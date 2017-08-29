Download App
पंजाबी-गुजराती सगाई गाना रिलीज, परेश रावल-ऋषि कपूर का खडूसावतार ला रहा मुस्कान

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 03:58 PM IST
Punjabi-Gujarati Sagai Song-Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Vir Das, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

पंजाबी-गुजराती सगाई गाना रिलीजPC: Zee

बॉलीवुड मूवी 'पटेल की पंजाबी शादी' का नया गाना रिलीज हुआ है। ये गाना सगाई पर आधारित है, जिसमें गुजराती-पंजाबी कल्चर को मिक्स किया गया है। ये सगाई गाना सुनने में कर्णप्रिय तो है ही, साथ ही गाने के वीडियो में परेश रावल और ऋषि कपूर का खडूस पना भी सभी को भाएगा।
'पटेल की पंजाबी शादी' के गाने का टाइटल ही 'पंजाबी-गुजराती सगाई सांग' रखा गया है।



यह कहानी एक पंजाबी (ऋषि कपूर) और एक गुजराती (परेश रावल) की है, जिसमें परेश रावल की बेटी (पायल घोष) और ऋषि कपूर का बेटा (वीर दास), एक दूसरे से प्यार करते हैं। यह पूरी कहानी उसी पर आधारित है।



एक और जहां ट्रेलर में परेश रावल का आम आदमी वाला लुक दिखाया गया है वहीं ऋषि कपूर का जरा हटके लुक आपको गुदगुदाने आ रहा है। इससे पहले फिल्म के पोस्टर्स और टीजर भी रिलीज किए गए हैं जिन्हें दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया है। 

फिल्म में परेश रावल ने गुजराती जबकि ऋषि ने पंजाबी शख्स का किरदार निभाते नजर आने वाले हैं। ये फिल्म 15 सितंबर को रिलीज होगी। 20 सालों बाद ऋषि कपूर औप परेश रावल इस फिल्म में साथ परदे पर नजर आने वाले हैं। 

 
