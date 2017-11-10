Download App
'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' का ट्रेलर इस दिन होगा रिलीज, मस्ताने 'फुकरों' को दोबारा सताएगी 'भोली पंजाबन'

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:14 AM IST
Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha film Fukrey Returns trailer to be released on 13 november

दर्शकों को हसांकर लोटपोट करने वाले मस्ताने 'फुकरे' एक बार फिर अपनी 'भोली पंजाबन' के साथ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एंट्री करने वाले हैं। खबरों की मानें तो जल्द ही इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर 13 नवंबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा। 

पढ़ें- दर्शकों को गुदगुदाने आ रही है 'फुकरे रिर्टन्स', फिल्म का कैरेक्टर पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज 

