.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF pic.twitter.com/T9N5vDYp5I — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017

It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar https://t.co/xGvOmyM6M6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

It's been a year since u came into my life & it's never been the same since!Happy 1st bday my lil Diana miss you loads but will see you soon pic.twitter.com/C8exgJpwbm — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

अब प्रियंका चोपड़ा भी दिलीप कुमार से मिलने गई थी। प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ दिलीप कुमार ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें भी पोस्ट की हैं। इसके बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा मे भी दिलीप कुमार के ट्वीट को रीट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है 'आप दोनों से मिलकर काफी अच्छा लगा।दिलीप साहब की तबीयत में सुधार से काफी खुश हूं।' दरअसल प्रियंका काफी समय से अपने हॉलीवुड प्रोजेक्ट्स में बिजी थी जैसे ही उन्हें समय मिला वो तुरन्त दिलीप कुमार से मिलने पहुंच गईं। तस्वीरों में देखें तो दिलीप कुमार प्रियंका चोपड़ा से मिलकर काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं।इसके साथ ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने पैट को पहला बर्थ डे विश करते हुए उसके साथ अपना फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है।