विक्ट्री साइन दिखाकर क्या कहना चाह रही हैं प्रियंका, कहीं अगली फिल्म का इशारा तो नहीं

Off and away... where do we go next??? Thank you @tiff_net and @cameronpbailey for the honor at the #shareherjourney Soirée, and giving such an amazing spotlight to my small Sikkimese movie with a big message, Pahuna. Toronto will always be one of my favorite places in the world. Thank you for the love. See you next time! ❤️❤️❤️@madhuchopra @paakhi #neversaynever

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT