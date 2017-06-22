आपका शहर Close

रूस में धमाल मचाने को तैयार 'बाहुबली 2'

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 03:07 PM IST
बाहुबली 2

जब से फिल्म 'बाहुबली 2' रिलीज हुई है तभी से खबरों में बनी हुई है। भारतीय बॉक्स ऑफिस के सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के बाद अब ये फिल्म विदेशों में भी धमाल मचाने को तैयार है। खबर है कि रूस के मॉस्को फिल्म फेस्विटवल की ओपनिंग फिल्म बनेगी और डायरेक्टर एसएस राजमौली ये सम्मान पाकर बहुत खुश हैं।
राजमौली ने ट्विटर पर बताया, 'रूस में मॉस्को इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में जाने के लिए बहुत उत्साहित हूं। इस बात पर गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं कि ये वहां ओपनिंग फिल्म के लिए चुनी गई है।'


बता दें कि सिर्फ भारत में ही नहीं बल्कि दुनिया भर में इस फिल्म को अपार सफलता मिली है। यहां तक कि रूस में भी ये पहली बार है जब लोगों ने किसी भारतीय फिल्म देखने की मांग की हो। 'बाहुबली 2' के फिल्म मेकर्स अब चाइना में फिल्म की रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहे हैं जहां इसे 9000 स्क्रीन पर रिलीज किया जाएगा।
