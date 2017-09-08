बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर पर लगा टैक्स चोरी का आरोप, घर किया गया सील
{"_id":"59b2309e4f1c1bec7f8b4ea0","slug":"pakistani-film-stars-nor-and-saba-qamar-as-tax-evaders","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u092c\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:31 AM IST
सबा कमर
पाकिस्तानी दो एक्ट्रेसेस के घर सरकारी ताला लगा दिया गया है। दरअसल मामला टैक्स चोरी का है। ये ताला फेडरल बोर्ड ऑफ रेवेन्यू विभाग की तरफ से लटकाया गया है।
एफबीआर ने एक्टर्स नूर और सबा कमर के घरों को सील कर दिया है।
पढें-
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस सबा कमर ने Vogue India मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट, देंखें PHOTOS
नूर पर रुपए 1.5 मिलिनय टैक्स चोरी और सबा कमर पर रुपए 3.4 मिलियन टैक्स की चोरी का आरोप है। एफबीआर ने बताया कि इन दोनों एक्टर्स को पहले कई नोटिस भेजे जा चुके हैं लेकिन कोई रेस्पांस न मिलने के कारण घरों को सील करने का कदम उठाना पड़ा। सबा कमर ने की सबसे हालिया फिल्म है बॉलीवुड की हिंदी मीडियम। इसमें उन्होंने इरफान खान के अपोजिट रोल किया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b2368e4f1c1be77f8b4e95","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-photo-shoot-for-grazia-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b235094f1c1be47f8b4f20","slug":"glass-cup-found-inside-man-body-in-china","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092a, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902- '\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c?'","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b21fbe4f1c1be57f8b4de5","slug":"asha-bhosle-bithday-special-story-and-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"16 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b126a04f1c1be97f8b4b01","slug":"asha-bhosle-a-rare-personality-of-positivity-with-several-personal-tragedies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Happy B'day: \u0906\u0936\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0908 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b1165d4f1c1bee7f8b4a34","slug":"sadashiv-amrapurkar-is-the-best-villain-of-bollywood-industry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0930' \u092c\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59accbb34f1c1b07278b5055","slug":"aamir-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-star-upcoming-film-salute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acd3ac4f1c1b0e278b509e","slug":"sussanne-khan-tweet-for-ex-husband-hritik-roshan-after-the-allegations-by-kangana-ranaut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!