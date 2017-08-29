बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हसीना पार्कर का 'तेरे बिना' सॉन्ग रिलीज, मुंबई की गॉडमदर की शादी में बजा बेहद रोमांटिक गाना
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:40 PM IST
हसीना पार्कर
श्रद्धा कपूर
की आने वाली फिल्म 'हसीना पार्कर' का नया गाना 'तेरे बिना' रिलीज कर दिया गया है। श्रद्धा कपूर हमेशा से बबली किरदारों में नजर आई हैं लेकिन दाउद इब्राहिम की बहन हसीना पार्कर की बायोपिक में उनके अंदाज एकदम बदल गए हैं। इस फिल्म में श्रद्धा एक सीधी-सादी लड़की से अपराध की दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक औरत बनती हैं।
इस गाने में हसीना की शादी भी दिखाई गई है। गाने का म्यूजिक और लिरिक्स बेहद प्यारे हैं। श्रद्धा के साथ फिल्म में उनके भाई सिद्धांत कपूर भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। सिद्धांत फिल्म में दाउद इब्राहिम का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। ये पहली बार है जब असल जिंदगी का ये रिश्ता बड़े पर्दे पर दिखाई देगा।
पढ़ें- पहले ही ऐपिसोड में 'KBC' को मिला फैंस का ऐसा रिएक्शन, अब क्या करेंगे बिग बी
हसीना पार्कर को मुंबई की गॉडमदर कहा जाता था। दरअसल असल में हसीना अपराध की दुनिया से कोसों दूर थीं लेकिन अरुण गावली के गैंग ने उनके पति इस्माइल पार्कर की हत्या कर दी थी जिसके बाद हसीना ने इस दुनिया में कदम रखा। फिल्म को अपूर्व लाखिया डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं।
यहा देखें गाना-
