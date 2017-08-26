Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

फेयरनेस क्रीम का विज्ञापन करने वालों पर भड़के 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज'

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 04:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says promoting fairness creams is giving inferiority complex to darker people

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी

रंगभेद पर कई बार बहस छिड़ने के बाद हाल ही में रिलीज हुई नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज' में भी नवाज ने इस मुद्दे को एक बार फिर हवा दे दी है। इस फिल्म में नवाज ने एक ऐसे इंसान का किरदार निभाया है जिसे अपने काले रंग से बेहद प्यार है।
नवाजुद्दीन रंग भेद पर बात करते हुए कहते हैं कि हमारे देश में 70 से 80 प्रतिशत लोगों का रंग सांवला है। बावजूद इसके कई बड़ी हस्तियां फेयरनेस क्रीम को प्रमोट करती हैं। जिसका ये साफ मतलब निकलता है कि ये लोग देश की सांवले रंग की जनता को कॉप्लेक्स दे रहे हैं। 

पढ़ें- ऋषि कपूर ने बच्चे की न्यूड तस्वीर पोस्ट कर मोल ली नई आफत, शिकायत दर्ज

'आप खूबसूरत नहीं हो सकते क्योंकि आप काले हैं'। अपनी फिल्म का उदाहरण देते हुए नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी कहते हैं शायद उनकी फिल्म 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज' ऐसे लोगों के जख्मों का इलाज करके समाज में रंगभेद को लेकर लोगों के बीच इस सोच को कुछ बदल सके।

बता दें ये कोई पहली बार नहीं है कि किसी स्टार ने रंगभेद का मुद्दा उठाया हो, इससे पहले भी अभय देओल ने फेयरनेस क्रीम के एड करने वाले एक्टर्स के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी। उन्होंने ऐसे विज्ञापनों पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा था कि कोई भी व्यक्ति आपको यह नहीं बताएगा कि ये सब विज्ञापन बिल्कुल झूठे और रंगभेद को बढ़वा देने वाले हैं। 

इस बयान के बाद अभय काफी फेमस हुए जिसके बाद 'वेलेरियन' और 'द सिटी ऑफ थाउसेंड प्लानेट' जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों के मेकर्स ने उन्हें 'वेलेरियन ऑफ रेसिज्म' के अवॉर्ड से नवाजा।  
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

nawazuddin siddiqui bollywood entertainment

स्पॉटलाइट

मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These five quotes of Mother Teresa will give you peace

फैशन के मामले में सारा-जाह्नवी से कम नहीं हैं चंकी पांडे की बेटी

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Chunky pandey daughter Ananya is more stylish than Sara and Jhanvi

पुरुष भी हो जाएं सावधान, ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स खरीदने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
men keep in mind these things before buying any grooming products

स्क्रीन पर राज करने वाला ये एक्टर भुखमरी और तंगहाली का हो गया था शिकार, ऐसी हुई मौत

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal life struggle and death anniversary

लहसुन खाने से अब लड़कियों को कभी नहीं होगी ये परेशानी...

  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
having garlic on regular basis will solve girls all problem

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Read

मिलिए पापा गुरमीत राम रहीम की एंजेल हनीप्रीत इंसा से

meet honeypreet insan daughter of gurmeet ram rahim singh
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बॉलीवुड सिंगर की भांजी निकली ये बच्ची, विराट कोहली ने बताई थी अत्याचार की कहानी!

This child is niece of Bollywood singers, Virat Kohli was shared crying firls video
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नरगिस फखरी ने प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों के बीच दी ‘ब्रेकिंग न्यूज’!

Nargis Fakhri given breaking news on her pregnancy rumors
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऋषि कपूर ने बच्चे की न्यूड तस्वीर पोस्ट कर मोल ली नई आफत, शिकायत दर्ज

police complaint against rishi kapoor for tweeting nude photo of a child
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया पर राम रहीम को शुभकामनाएं देने पर मीका को लोगों ने लताड़ा

Mika Singh Gets Trolled after Posted A Tweet In Support Of Gurmeet Ram Rahim
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दर्शकों को नहीं रिझा सकी‘अ जेंटलमैन’और बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज, जानें कलेक्शन

A Gentleman and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz first day box office Collections
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!