नवाजुद्दीन की फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ का पहला गाना रिलीज, देखें वीडियो

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:01 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui movie Monsoon Shootout First song released

अरिजीत सिंह की रोमांटिक आवाज में गाना ‘पल’ रिलीज

एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की आने वाली फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ का पहला गाना ‘पल’ रिलीज कर दिया गया है। इसे अरिजीत सिंह ने गाया है। गाने का संगीत रोचक कोहली ने दिया है जबकि इसे लिखा सुमंत वढेरा ने है। यह एक रोमांटिक नंबर है। गाने में नवाज़ुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और विजय शर्मा की अलग-अलग प्रेम कहानी को दर्शाया गया है। फिल्म में तनिष्ठा चटर्जी भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ एक क्राइम थ्रिलर है। फिल्म के निर्देशक अमित कुमार हैं। अमित ने नवाजुद्दीन और इरफान खान के साथ मिलकर अवॉर्ड विनिंग शॉर्ट फिल्म ‘बायपास’ बनाई थी। फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ 15 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी।
 
nawazuddin siddiqui monsoon shootout monsoon shootout song arijit singh

