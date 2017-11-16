बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नवाजुद्दीन की फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ का पहला गाना रिलीज, देखें वीडियो
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:01 PM IST
अरिजीत सिंह की रोमांटिक आवाज में गाना ‘पल’ रिलीज
एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की आने वाली फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ का पहला गाना ‘पल’ रिलीज कर दिया गया है। इसे अरिजीत सिंह ने गाया है। गाने का संगीत रोचक कोहली ने दिया है जबकि इसे लिखा सुमंत वढेरा ने है। यह एक रोमांटिक नंबर है। गाने में नवाज़ुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और विजय शर्मा की अलग-अलग प्रेम कहानी को दर्शाया गया है। फिल्म में तनिष्ठा चटर्जी भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ एक क्राइम थ्रिलर है। फिल्म के निर्देशक अमित कुमार हैं। अमित ने नवाजुद्दीन और इरफान खान के साथ मिलकर अवॉर्ड विनिंग शॉर्ट फिल्म ‘बायपास’ बनाई थी। फिल्म ‘मॉनसून शूटआउट’ 15 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी।
यहां देखें फिल्म का पहला गाना
VIDEO
खबरों के मुताबिक, मेकर्स इस फिल्म को उसी दिन रिलीज करना चाह रहे थे जिस दिन 'टाइगर जिंदा है' रिलीज होगी। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सका। अब मेकर्स इसे 15 दिसंबर को रिलीज कर रहे हैं। वहीं 'टाइगर जिंदा है' 22 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी। गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में नवाज अपनी बायोग्राफी को लेकर चर्चा में आए थे।
मॉनसून शूटआउट' का टीजर रिलीज, घनघोर बारिश में नवाज ने किया मर्डर
