लीक नहीं हुई है 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज', डायरेक्टर ने किया कंफर्म

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 01:12 PM IST
nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Leaked Online Before Release

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म 'बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज' को लेकर खबरें आ रही हैं कि फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ऑनलाइन लीक हो गई है लेकिन फिल्म के डायरेक्टर कुशन नंदी ने इसे केवल अफवाह बताया है।
निर्देशक के अनुसार, 'इसमें कोई सच्चाई नहीं है। ये केवल एक अफवाह है। बाबूमोशाय बंदूकबाज लीक नहीं हुई है और दर्शक 25 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में फिल्म देख सकते हैं।' सुबह खबर आई थी कि कई वेबसाइट्स पर फिल्म को स्ट्रीम किया जा रहा है। हालांकि फिल्म का प्रिंट काफी खराब बताया जा रहा था।

'बाबुमोशाय बंदूकबाज' के लीक होने का असर फिल्म के कलेक्शन पर भी पड़ेगा। फिल्म 25 अगस्त को सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और जैकलीन फर्नांडिस की 'अ जेंटलमैन' और यशराज की 'कैदी बैंड' के साथ रिलीज हो रही है।

अभी कुछ हफ्ते अक्षय कुमार और भूमि पेडनेकर की 'टॉयलेट: एक प्रेम कथा' भी लीक होते-होते हची थी। डायरेक्टर रेमो डीसूजा को फिल्म एक पेन ड्राइव में मिली थी जिसको उन्होंने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर को दे दिया था।
