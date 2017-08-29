बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई में मुसीबत की बारिश: BIG B का घर जल'सा, सोफी चौधरी की कार पर गिरा पेड़
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 07:54 PM IST
मुंबई की बारिश इस बार मुसीबत बनकर आई है। चारो तरफ पानी ही पानी है। सड़कें जाम हो चुकी हैं, तो काफी सारे घर बाढ़ के पानी से भरे हुए हैं। सड़कों पर कमर से भी ऊपर पानी पहुंच चुका है। इंद्रदेव के 'जल' ने सबके साथ एक सा व्यवहार किया है। चाहो वो आम मुंबई कर हों या बॉलीवुड के सितारे। इसी कड़ी में
शाहरुख खान के ऑफिस के सामने भारी जल भराव हो चुका है, तो अमिताभ बच्चन के शानदार बंगले का हाल जल'सा हो चुका है।
