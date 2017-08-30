T 2530 - At times it is good to step out of the house and home and take a walk on the streets .. refreshing .. stick to your ground always ! pic.twitter.com/hgmEfJ5sVw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

Wake up Mumbai !! This is the worst monsoon 'nightmare' !!! Just spoke to 2 of my sisters. They almost drowned in Khar West. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

"We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers." ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today’s sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

उनके घर के बाहर की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर नजर आ रही हैं लेकिन ऐसे में भी अमिताब बच्चन ने काम करना नहीं छोड़ा।सड़के तो जैसे समुद्र में तबदील हो गई हैं। इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए फरहान अख्तर और प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने सोशल मीडिया पर हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी शेयर किया है। इसके साथ ही घर से निकलना फिलहाल किसी के लिए भी आसान नहीं है।अनुपम खेर ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल में एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया है, 'मैं बुरी तरह से मुंबई की बारिश में फंस गया था। मैंने अपने एक दोस्त से मदद मांगी जिन्होंने अपनी बेटी के साथ आकर मुझे यहां से निकाला। अनुपम खेर ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है उसमें वो कार में हैं और उनकी कार पूरी पानी में डूबी हुई है।कुछ ऐसा ही डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट की बहनों के साथ भी हुआ। उन्होंने भी ट्वीटर पर सबको बताया है कि मुंबई के खार में भारी बारिश के कारण उनकी दो बहनों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा।