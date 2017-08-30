T 2530 - At times it is good to step out of the house and home and take a walk on the streets .. refreshing .. stick to your ground always ! pic.twitter.com/hgmEfJ5sVw— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 28, 2017
BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
Please RT. #mumbaiheroes pic.twitter.com/ACyB81Um0g— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 29, 2017
My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
Wake up Mumbai !! This is the worst monsoon 'nightmare' !!! Just spoke to 2 of my sisters. They almost drowned in Khar West.— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017
"We were pulled out of our car just in time by generous strangers." ( Khar West , Mumbai. 4:30 pm ) pic.twitter.com/XfxOiE4uXn— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 29, 2017
While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone.— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
Happy National Sports Day.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017
Today’s sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains
