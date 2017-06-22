आपका शहर Close

इस टीवी शो से वापसी करेंगे मिथुन दा, लंबे समय से चल रहे थे बीमार

amarujala.com- Presentd by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:57 AM IST
Mithun Chakraborty Return with great enthusiasm After Long Illness
काफी समय से मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की तबियत काफी खराब है इलाज के लिए उन्हें लॉस एंजेलिस जाना पड़ा। हाल ही में मिल रही खबरों के अनुसार बताया जा रहा कि अब उनकी तबीयत में काफी सुधार है और वो पहले से काफी ठीक हैं। 
इतना ही कुछ  मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बताया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही मिथुन अब स्क्रीन पर वापसी भी करने वाले हैं। उनके फैंस को ये जानकर काफी खुशी होगी की मिथुन कृष्णा अभिषेक, अली सागर, सुदेश लहरी, सुगंधा मिश्रा और संकेत भोसले के साथ जल्द ही कॉमेडी शो का हिस्सा होंगे। 

काफी समय बाद मिथुन का वापसी को लेकर उनके फैंस काफी उत्साहित होने वाले हैं। आपको बता दें कि खराब तबियत के चलते मिथुन ने राज्यसभा से भी स्तीफा दे दिया था ऐसे में उनकी वापी का सभी को काफी इंतजार है। आपको बता दें कि साल 2016 में शूटिंग के दौरान मिथुन को गंभीर चोट लग गई थी। 
