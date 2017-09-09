Download App
kavya kavya

मलयाली एक्ट्रेस अपहरण मामला: केरल कांग्रेस(M) के MLA के खिलाफ बयान दर्ज

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 07:20 PM IST

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 07:20 PM IST
Malyalam actress molestation case: Assaulted actress gives statement against P C George MLA

केरल कांग्रेस(M) के नेता पी सी जॉर्जPC: asianetnews

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस के अपहरण और उत्पीड़न के मामले में पीड़ित ने अपना बयान दर्ज कराया है। पीड़ित ने केरल कांग्रेस(एम) के नेता और 6 बार से विधायक पी सी जॉर्ज के खिलाफ अपना बयान दर्ज कराया है। एक्ट्रेस ने आरोप लगाया है कि पी सी चाको ने न सिर्फ उन्हें लेकर गलतबयानी की है, बल्कि उनकी पहचान भी जाहिर की है।
मलयालम एक्ट्रेस के अपहरण और उत्पीड़न के मामले में एक्टर दिलीप सहित कई आरोपी जेल में हैं। इस मामले में विधायक पी सी जॉर्ज ने आपत्तिजनक बयान देते हुए कहा था कि अगर उसके साथ कुछ गलत हुआ है, तो वो इतनी जल्दी काम पर कैसे आ गई।

मलयाली एक्ट्रेस अपहरण केस: नादिर शाह ने जमानत के लिए HC में लगाई अर्जी

एक्ट्रेस ने कहा कि विधायक ने न सिर्फ उनके खिलाफ गलतबयानी की है, बल्कि उनके चरित्र पर भी हमला किया है। 
 


 
