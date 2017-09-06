Download App
अपहरण केसः पिता की पुण्यतिथि मनाने 2 घंटे के लिए जेल से बाहर आए दिलीप

भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:58 PM IST
malyalam actor Dileep allowed to step out of jail to attend his father death anniversary

दिलीप

मलयाली एक्टर दिलीप पिछले दो महीनों से अलूवा जेल में हैं। उन पर एक्ट्रेस को किडनैप और रेप करवाने का आरोप है। दिलीप को उनके पिता की पुण्यतिथि पर दो घंटे के लिए जेल से बाहर लाया गया। दिलीप की अर्जी पर कोर्ट ने ये आदेश दिया था।
दिलीप सुबह 8 बजे अपने घर पहुंचे जहां उनकी पत्नी काव्या माधवन और बेटी मीनाक्षी मौजूद थीं। पुण्यतिथि की रस्मों के बाद उन्हें फिर से जेल लाया गया। दिलीप के बाहर आने से पहले दिलीप की पत्नी और बेटी उनसे मिलने अलुवा जेल पहुंची थीं।

पढ़ें- 2 साल से गायब है संजय दत्त के साथ काम कर चुका ये हीरो, GF के साथ निकला था फिर घर नहीं लौटा

उनके कई एक्टर और दोस्त भी जेल में उनसे मिलने पहुंचे थे। दिलीप को पुलिस ने इस अपहरण केस का मास्टरमाइंड मानते हुए 10 जुलाई को गिरफ्तार किया था। दिलीप ने 17 फरवरी को कोच्चि जाते वक्त एक्ट्रेस का न केवल अपहरण करवाया था बल्कि उसकी तस्वीरें खींचने और अश्लील वीडियो बनाने को भी कहा था। 

पुलिस के सूत्रों के अनुसार, दिलीप ने ये साजिश साल 2013 में ही रची थी। इसके लिए उन्होंने एक शख्स को डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए भी दिए थे। दिलीप के ड्राइवर पुल्सर सुनील ने पुलिस को बताया था कि दिलीप ने कई एंगल से अभिनेत्री का वीडियो बनाने को कहा था। 

पढ़ें- सनी लियोनी ने पहली बार खोले राज, बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स कैसा सुलूक करते थे उनके साथ

इस मामले में पुल्सर सुनील और दिलीप के मैनेजर समेत कुल 6 लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। दिलीप को एसोसिएशन ऑफ मलयालम मूवी आर्टिस्ट्स यानि कि अमा (AMMA) ने न केवल प्राथमिक सदस्यता से हटा दिया है बल्कि कोषाध्यक्ष के पद से भी निष्कासित कर दिया है।
