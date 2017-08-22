बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस हॉट फोटो के साथ कैटरीना ने जताई ‘गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स’ में काम करने की इच्छा
{"_id":"599d15bb4f1c1b14608b4633","slug":"know-why-katrina-kaif-wants-to-be-a-part-of-game-of-thrones","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u2018\u0917\u0947\u092e \u0911\u092b \u0925\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928\u094d\u0938\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 11:39 AM IST
कैटरीना कैफ
बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस
कैटरीना कैफ
पर भी '
Game of Thrones
' का जादू चल गया है। हाल में उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए इसका हिस्सा बनने के लिए रिक्वेस्ट की है।
बता दें कि कैटरीना की ये फोटो एक फोटो मैगजीन के लिए करवाए गए फोटोशूट की है। जिसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने कैप्शन में एक रिक्वेस्ट की है। उन्होंने लिखा है, 'क्या मैं गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स का हिस्सा बन सकती हूं। प्लीज...'. कैटरीना ने इस कैप्शन के साथ हैशटैग भी लगाया है #PleaseTakeMeInTheShow
बता दें कैटरीना कैफ 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' मे जॉन स्नो के साथ रोमांस करना चाहती हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599d5f9b4f1c1bd2118b45b3","slug":"your-eyeliner-says-about-your-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599d5b0a4f1c1bd1118b4574","slug":"side-effects-of-sleeping-with-the-light-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"599d4d754f1c1bdf6c8b4bd5","slug":"shammi-kapoor-stardom-post-marriage-with-geeta-bali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599d38b54f1c1b71568b4b29","slug":"here-is-how-you-can-take-care-of-your-oily-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0911\u092f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599d31124f1c1b85188b46a4","slug":"lakme-fashion-week-2017-latest-photos-of-sridevi-and-khushi-kapoor-at-manish-malhotra-fashion-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"54 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599c67a14f1c1bac6c8b4599","slug":"this-child-is-niece-of-bollywood-singers-virat-kohli-was-shared-crying-firls-video","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599d42154f1c1bba358b46d3","slug":"ajay-devgn-shocking-comment-on-the-patch-up-gossips-of-kajol-and-karan-johar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u091a-\u0905\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599c16ec4f1c1b675e8b4cf2","slug":"paresh-rawal-and-rishi-kapoor-starrer-patel-ki-punjabi-shaadi-trailer-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u091f\u092a\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599d277b4f1c1b73568b481a","slug":"fifth-day-box-office-collection-of-ayushmann-khurrana-and-kriti-sanon-starrer-barielly-ki-barfi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0920\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599d3bb74f1c1b85188b4784","slug":"action-choreographer-tony-ching-will-joined-team-of-sye-raa-narsimha-reddy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d-\u091a\u093f\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u2018\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0928\u2019 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599cfc6b4f1c1b74178b4679","slug":"soha-ali-khan-baby-shower-video-viral-kareena-kapoor-khan-and-karishma-kapoor-making-a-lot-of-fun","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u092d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e-\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599c3cc74f1c1bff068b4599","slug":"padmashri-bekal-utsahi-got-pen-name-from-prime-minister-of-india-jawaharlal-nehru","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0940: \u091c\u092c \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0959\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0938","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"599bed414f1c1b930a8b4c38","slug":"shahryar-favorite-shayar-of-gulzar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0930: \u0932\u0939\u0942-\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093c\u094c\u092b\u093c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599be09e4f1c1b810d8b49fc","slug":"kumar-vishwas-live-performance-at-amar-ujala-yuva-shakti-at-rohtak","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 - \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f 2","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!