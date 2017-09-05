अपने 'बादशाहो' अजय देवगन से ट्विटर पर इस वजह से लड़ बैठीं काजोल

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपने 'बादशाहो' अजय देवगन से ट्विटर पर इस वजह से लड़ बैठीं काजोल
Ajay Devgan and Kajol
काजोल और
अजय देवगन
की शादीशुदा जिदंगी कई
बॉलीवुड
कपल्स के लिए एक मिसाल है। उनके बीच जबरदस्त केमिस्ट्री ने आज भी उनके रिश्ते की गर्माहट को बनाए रखा है। बावजूद इसके हाल ही में काजोल और अजय देवगन की नोक-झोंक की खबरें सोशल मीडिया पर आ रही हैं।
दरअसल अजय देवगन की 'बादशाहो' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाते हुए चार दिन में 50 करोड़ का कारोबार कर लिया है। अपनी फिल्म की इस सफलता को देखते हुए आमतौर पर सोशल मीडिया से दूर रहने वाले अजय देवगन ने अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए फैंस को उनकी फिल्म को पसंद करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।
उन्होंने अपने फैंस से काफी देर तक बातें की । इस दौरान बीच चैट में काजोल ने अजय से पूछ लिया कि वो खाना खाने के लिए घर पर कब तक लौटेंगे। काजोल के इस सवाल पर अजय ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि वो अभी डाइट पर है।
काजोल ने पति अजय का मिजाज समझते हुए उनके इस मजाक को मजाक ही रहने दिया।
