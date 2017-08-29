Download App
kavya kavya

सोशल मीडिया पर छाए करण जौहर के बच्चे, वायरल हो रही फोटो

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:39 AM IST
karan johar shares incredible photo of twince yash and roohi

यश और रूहीPC: Instagram/ Karan Johar

करण जौहर ने अपने नन्हे बच्चों यश और रूही के फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया हैं। काफी समय से इन बच्चों के क्यूट फोटोज का इंतजार कर रहे फैंस के लिए करण ने बेहद प्यारे फोटो पोस्ट किया हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते ही फैंस इस फोटो पर लाइक और कमेंट करने में जुट गए। 
फोटो में यश ब्लू कलर के कपड़े में खिलखिलाते नजर आ रहे है वहीं रुही एक टक कैमरे को घूर रही हैं। आपको बता दें यश और रुही इसी साल 7 फरवरी को पैदा हुए हैं।  
 
 

My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Your Story has been saved!