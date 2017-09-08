बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गौरी लंकेश पर बोले कमल हासन, 'गोली मारकर किसी को चुप कर देना बहस का हल नहीं'
{"_id":"59b2174e4f1c1bf07f8b4e44","slug":"kamal-haasan-opens-up-about-the-brutal-murder-of-senior-journalist-gauri-lankesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928, '\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:46 AM IST
अभिनेता
कमल हासन
ने ट्वीट कर सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट
गौरी लंकेश
की हत्या पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि बंदूक की गोली से किसी को चुप कर देना बहस का कोई हल नहीं है।
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'बंदूक से मुंह बंद कर बहस में जीतना सबसे बुरी जीत है। गौरी के निधन से दुखी सभी लोगों के साथ मेरी संवेदना।'
पढ़ेंः 'सिमरन' में कंगना ने बोले अपशब्द, सेंसर बोर्ड ने कहा- 'ये सब हटाओ'
आपको बता दें कि कमल हासन से पहले भी कई बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने इस घटना की निंदा की है। शबाना आज़मी, फरहान अख्तर, जावेद अख्तर, श्रीश कुंदर, दिया मिर्जा ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना पर शोेक व्यक्त किया है। इस हत्या की देश में व्यापक रूप से आलोचना की जा रही है।
आपको बता दें कि हाल ही में गौरी लंकेश के बेंगलुरु स्थित घर पर अज्ञात हमलावरों द्वारा उनकी हत्या कर दी गई।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
