H-bomb that North Korea just tested is estimated to be 1 Megaton! Scary! #NorthKoreaNukes pic.twitter.com/Akncc55Szv — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 3, 2017

Here comes another Sidharth Malhotra! How idiotic!#JohnAbraham — Tarang Sinha (@TarangSinha) September 3, 2017

Kids, this is why going to school is more important than going to the gym. pic.twitter.com/IyUs6Wzl8Z — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) September 3, 2017

Friend : Cancer ho gaya Mujhe



John Abraham : this makes my movie "No Smoking" more relevant. Go watch it! — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 3, 2017

John's Doctor - Your sperm is infertile.



John Abraham - Great! That makes my movie "Vicky Doner" more relevant — Sagar Kumar (@4d_sociopath) September 3, 2017

*on set*



Someone : *farts*



John abraham : That makes my film #parmanuthestoryofpokhran even more relevant — Kewal (@Spring_Dosa) September 3, 2017

बस इसी को लेकर उन्हें यूजर्स की ट्रोलिंग का शिकार होना पड़ रहा है। इतना ही नहीं एक यूजर ने तो यह तक कह डाला कि जिम जाने से ज्यादा जरूरी स्कूल जाना होता है।दरअसल, 'परमाणु: द स्टोरी ऑफ पोखरण' राजस्थान के पोखरण में हुए परमाणु परीक्षण पर बन रही है जबकि इसका नॉर्थ कोरिया के इस वाकया से कोई लेना देना नहीं है इसलिए यूजर्स जॉन का मजाक बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। हालांकि अभी तक जॉन ने ट्रोलिंग को लेकर कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहां दी है।