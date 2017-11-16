Download App
Dhadak Poster: लहंगा-चोली में भागीं जाह्नवी कपूर, पकड़ने को पीछे दौड़े ईशान

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:43 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar new poster of Dhadak released

धड़क

आखिर वो दिन आ ही गया जब श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर की बॉलीवुड में एंट्री हो रही है। बुधवार को जाह्नवी कपूर की फिल्म 'धड़क' के तीन पोस्टर रिलीज हुए। अब एक और पोस्टर सामने आया है। 'धड़क' मराठी फिल्म 'सैराट' का हिंदी रीमेक है।  
 

इस नए पोस्टर में जाह्नवी लहंगा चोली में बिल्कुल गांव की छोरी लग रही हैं। वहीं ईशान ने राजस्‍थानी प्रिंट की शर्ट, जींस और कोल्हापुरी चप्पल पहनी हुई है। हाथ में गमछा लिए ईशान और शर्माती हुई जाह्नवी की जोड़ी बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही है। 
Your Story has been saved!