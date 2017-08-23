आपका शहर Close

सैफ नहीं सलमान के साथ 'रेस 3' में काम करेंगी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 01:23 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandes to work with Salman in the movie Race 3

सलमान खान

‘रेस’ सीरीज की अगली फिल्म ‘रेस 3’ में दर्शकों को सैफ अली खान की जगह दंबग सलमान खान देखने को मिलेंगे। इतना ही नहीं ये दूसरी बार होगा जब उनकी फेवरेट को-स्टार जैकलीन फर्नांडिस उनके साथ काम करेंगी।
इससे पहले जैकलीन ने सलमान के साथ फिल्म 'किक' में काम किया था। हाल ही में एक एंटरव्यू के दौरान जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने अपने फैंस को बताया कि फिलहाल वो काफी बिजी हैं।

पढ़ें- 'जुड़वा 2' Poster: ट्रेलर से पहले सामने आया जैकलीन और तापसी का लुक

फिल्म 'अ जेंटलमैन' के बाद वो 'जुड़वा 2' के प्रमोशन में जुटने वाली हैं, जिसके बाद उनके पास तरुण मनसुखानी की फिल्म 'ड्राइव' भी है जिसमें उनके साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत भी दिखाई देंगे। अपने ये सारे प्रोजेक्ट खत्म करने के बाद वो सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' में काम कर पाएंगी।

गौरतलब है कि इस फिल्म के पहले दो पार्टस में सैफ अली खान ने काम किया था लेकिन लगता है सलमान की फैन फॉलोइंग की वजह से इस बार ये फिल्म उनके हाथों से निकल गई है।

इतना ही नहीं, फिल्म के पहले दो पार्ट अब्बास मस्तान ने डायरेक्ट किये हैं लेकिन इस बार सलमान के कहने पर यह मौका रेमो डिसूजा को दिया गया है। हालांकि अब तक फिल्म में सलमान के रोल को लेकर कोई ऑफिशियल अनाउंसमेंट नहीं हुई है। 
