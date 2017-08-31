बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' के सेट पर हादसा, एक की मौत
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 08:16 AM IST
अनुष्का शर्मा
अनुष्का शर्मा
की आने वाली फिल्म 'परी' के सेट पर भयानक हादसा हो गया है जिसमें एक टेकनीशियन की मौत हो गई है। फिल्म की शूटिंग पश्चिम बंगाल के परगना जिले में चल रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि शूटिंग के दौरान करंट लगने से वहां काम कर रहे एक लाइटमैन की मौत हो गई है।
कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बताया जा रहा है कि आउटडोर शूटिंग के समय ये हादसा हुआ है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी में बताया जा रहा है कि शूटिंग खत्म होने के बाद लाइट उतारते वक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले शाहबे आलम नाम के कर्मचारी के हाथ बिजली की तार से छू गया जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।
फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की तफतीश में जुटी है। घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए अनुष्का शर्मा के भाई कर्णेश शर्मा ने बताया कि उन्होंने शाहबे को बचाने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन वो नहीं पाए।
