My #PilatesGirl #SaraKhanAli doing the side step ups on the stability chair. These really work the gluteus, inner thighs and quads, also challenging stabilisation! #Workout #MondayMotivation #WorkHard #Fitness #FitGirl #Pilates #Stability #Core #Bollywood #Believe #Beautiful #Fitspiration #SaraAiKhan

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:44pm PST