kavya kavya

ईशा देओल के बच्चे के लिए नानी हेमा मालिनी का ये है प्लान

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 07:55 AM IST
hema malini cute plans to make esha deol baby learn dance

ईशा देओल और हेमा मालिनी

ईशा देओल की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबरों से फिल्मी गलियारा गुलजार है। पूरा परिवार इस उत्साव की जमकर तैयारियां कर रहा है। ऐसे में सबसे ज्यादा खुश है नानी बनने जा रही हेमा मालिनी। ईशा के बच्चे को लेकर हेमा मालिनी सबसे ज्यादा पलान्स बना रही हैं। 
बताया जा रहा है कि हेमा मालिनी का कहना है 'अगर ईशा को लड़की हुई तो मैं उसे भरतनाट्यम सिखाऊंगी और अगर लड़का हुआ तो उसे जॉर्जियन डांस सीखना होगा।' एक उम्दा डांसर और बेहतरीन हीरोइन के तौर पर खुद को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सेट करने वाली हेमा मालिनी ईशा के बच्चे में भी यही गुण डालना चाहती हैं। 

मीडिया ने बातचीत के दौरान हेमा मालिनी से पूछा कि जब उन्हें ईशा की प्रेग्नेंसी के बारे में पता चला तो उनका क्या रिएक्शन था। इस पर हेमा मालिनी ने कहा, 'मैं ईशा की प्रेग्नेंसी का इंतजार कर रही थी। ईशा कहती थी कि जब समय आएगा मैं आपको बता दूंगी। मैंने कहा ठीक है, मैं इंतजार करूंगी लेकिन हम हमेशा प्रार्थना करते थे कि सब अच्छा हो। मेरी बेटी मेरे साथ रह रही है और मैं मां की तरह उसका ख्याल रख रही हूं। हम बात करते हैं कि क्या करना है? कैसे करना है?' 

कुछ ही दिनो पहले ईशा की गोदभराई हुई थी मजेदार बात ये है कि ईशा की गोदभराई एक बार नहीं बल्कि दो बार हुई। वहीं ईशा का इंस्टाग्राम देखें तो पूरा का पूरा उनके बेबी बंप फोटोज से भरा हुआ है। 
