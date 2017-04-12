बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली ही पार्टी में अंबानी के घर पहुंची भज्जी की बेटी, टिक गई सबकी निगाहें
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 12:20 PM IST
सोमवार को
हरभजन सिंह और गीता बसरा की बेटी हिनाया हीर को पहली बार मुकेश अंबानी की पार्टी में देखा गया। आपको बता दें कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की टीम मुंबई के मालिक - मुकेश अंबानी ने अपनी टीम के 10 साल के शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए एक पार्टी का आयोजन किया था। इस पार्टी में टीम के खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ बॉलीवुड जगत की कई जानी-माने चेहरे भी दिखाई दिए।
इस पार्टी में मुंबई इंडियंस के सदस्यों के अलावा दीपिका पादुकोण, रवीना टंडन और जॉन अब्राहम भी मौजूद रहे। लेकिन पार्टी में चार चांद लगाये खिलाड़ी क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह और पत्नी गीता बसरा की बेटी हिनाया हीर ने। पार्टी में हर किसी की नजर सिर्फ हिनाया हीर पर टिकी हुई थी। बता दें कि हिनया ने पीले रंग का फ्रॉक पहना हुआ था। इस फ्रॉक में वो बेहद प्यारी लग रही थी।
ये भी पढ़े- PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग
