गूगल मना रहा है ऑस्कर फिसिंगर का 117 वां बर्थडे, बनाया डूडल
{"_id":"594b54fc4f1c1b672c8b4808","slug":"google-celebrating-117-birthday-of-oskar-fischinger-with-special-gooale-doodle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u093e 117 \u0935\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0942\u0921\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:58 AM IST
गूगल सर्च इंजन आज
फिल्ममेकर
और ऐब्स्ट्रैक्ट एनिमेटर ऑस्कर फिसिंगर का 117वां जन्मदिन मना रहा है। इसके लिए एक विशेष
गूगल डूडल
तैयार कियी गयी है। ऑस्कर फिसिंगर एक एक पेंटर भी थे जो कंप्यूटर ग्राफिक्स और म्यूजिक वीडियोज के आने से दशकों पहले म्यूजिकल एनिमेशन बनाने के लिए जाने जाते थे।
उन्होंने सबसे पहली साइंस फिक्शन मूवी के लिए स्पेशल इफेक्ट बनाए थे। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने करीब 50 शॉर्ट फिल्में भी बनाई हैं। डूडल की शुरुआत फिसिंगर के एक प्रसिद्ध कथन से होती है जिसमें लिखा है, 'संगीत ध्वनि की दुनिया तक सीमित नहीं है। दृश्य दुनिया में भी एक संगीत मौजूद है।' इसके बाद यह आपको एक नए पेज पर ले जाता है जहां आप खुद का म्यूजिक तैयार कर सकते हैं।
